Alex Bregman appears to have new cornrows hairstyle

A few photos of the Houston Astros third baseman circulated on social media Monday that appear to show Bregman wearing braids.

Check out this hair:

I don’t know what happened to Alex Bregman but I’ll let it happen if this means he’s going to start heating up pic.twitter.com/KAeK0dO87P — ort (6-9) (@amort9924_) April 19, 2021

Bregman would have had plenty of time to get his hair braided. He was among the five Astros players who have been sidelined for seven days after they were deemed close contacts of someone who tested positive for COVID-19. He and three of his teammates have been cleared to play on Tuesday.

Maybe we’ll be able to see on Tuesday whether Bregman’s hair was temporary or if he still has the braids. He joins another famous athlete to go with the braids look recently.