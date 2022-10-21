Alex Bregman’s pregame quote about roof goes viral after huge home run

Alex Bregman delivered a huge home run for his Houston Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees on Thursday night. A quote he delivered before the game looked a lot more prescient afterwards.

MLB made the decision to open the roof at Minute Maid Park in Houston for Game 2. Thursday marked just the second time all season the Astros played at Minute Maid Park with the roof open.

Prior to the game, Bregman was asked about how the ball carries with the roof open.

Alex Bregman on how the ball flies with the roof open at Minute Maid: “The ball Soler hit didn’t have any trouble getting out last year.” — Danielle Lerner (@danielle_lerner) October 20, 2022

“The ball Soler hit didn’t have any trouble getting out last year,” Bregman said to reporters.

That was a reference to the huge home run Jorge Soler hit in the third inning of Game 6 of the World Series between the Braves and Astros. Atlanta took a 3-0 lead on Soler’s home run and won the game 7-0 to take the World Series.

On Thursday night, Bregman hit a 3-run home run in the third inning against the Yankees to put his team up 3-0.

Maybe there’s something about the roof being open that helps the ball carry. Or maybe Bregman is just a good hitter who was looking fastball inside on that 1-2 pitch from Luis Severino.