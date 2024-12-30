Report: AL playoff team making major effort to sign Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman is the top free agent hitter left on the market, and one team is reportedly particularly eager to get a deal done.

The Detroit Tigers “appear to be all-in on Bregman,” according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. The interest is mutual, but the sides are said to be apart on money.

The report states that the Tigers appear to be aiming high this offseason in some form. Outfielder Anthony Santander is mentioned as a possibility should the Tigers fail to land Bregman.

The Tigers have been linked to Bregman throughout much of the offseason. The fit makes a lot of sense, as the team has a hole at third base and a need for an elite right-handed hitter. For Bregman, the Tigers represent the chance to join a young team that actually knocked his Houston Astros out of the playoffs last year.

At least one other team is still thought to be in on Bregman as well, but the Tigers are the clearest fit left. The question appears to be whether the team is willing to spend enough money to make it happen.

A two-time All-Star selection, Bregman hit .260 with 26 home runs for the Astros last season while winning his first career Gold Glove at third base.