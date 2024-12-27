Report: Alex Bregman drawing interest from 2 AL teams

The market for Alex Bregman seems to be taking shape, and there are at least two notable American League teams that reportedly have interest in the All-Star infielder.

Bregman has been linked to the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers in recent weeks. Both teams “remain interested” in the two-time World Series champion, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

There are questions about whether the Tigers would be willing to give Bregman the type of contract he is said to be seeking. One potential complication for Boston is that Bregman would have to move from third base to second base if he signed with the Red Sox and they kept Triston Casas, who plays first base. If the Red Sox were to trade Casas, Rafael Devers could move from third to first and Bregman could play third in Boston.

Bregman hit .260 with 26 home runs for the Astros in 2024 and won the Gold Glove at the position for the first time in his career. The 30-year-old is reportedly seeking a massive contract that is far more expensive than what the Houston Astros have offered him to return.

The Red Sox have made some significant pitching moves this offseason, but they have not made a major splash in free agency. Fans in Boston would likely be very pleased with the way things have gone this winter if the team were to find a way to add Bregman.