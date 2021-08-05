Alex Cora says Red Sox’s win was for Jerry Remy

Longtime Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy will once again leave the NESN booth for an indefinite amount of time to receive cancer treatment. On Wednesday night, Alex Cora made it clear that he and his players are keeping Remy in their thoughts.

Cora said following Boston’s 4-1 win over the Detroit Tigers that he spoke with Remy before the game. The 68-year-old told him to get the team going.

“I texted with Jerry before the game and he said, ‘Get them going. Get them going. Let’s go,'” Cora said, via Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. “So that was for him. We’re going to miss him. We’re going to be fighting with him.”

Remy said in a statement that he is once again facing his lung cancer treatment with great confidence.

“As I’ve done before and will continue to do so, I will battle this with everything I have,” he said. “I am so grateful for the support from NESN, the Red Sox and all of you. I hope that I’ll be rejoining you in your living rooms soon.”

Remy had a health scare back in June, but he was out for less than two weeks. The former Red Sox second baseman is a four-time cancer survivor. He was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008, and he has openly said that he believes his health issues have been the result of years of smoking.

This is Remy’s 34th year calling games for the Red Sox.