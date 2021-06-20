Jerry Remy returning to Red Sox booth after latest health scare

Longtime Boston Red Sox color analyst Jerry Remy left the booth in the middle of a game over a week ago after he experienced shortness of breath. Fortunately, the NESN broadcaster is feeling much better and is ready to return to work.

Remy announced on Twitter that he will be in the booth for Sunday’s game between the Red Sox and Royals. The game is in Kansas City, which means Remy obviously felt well enough to travel.

Happy Father’s Day to all. Glad to be returning to work for today’s game against the KC Royals. — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) June 20, 2021

Remy, 68, left the NESN booth during Boston’s June 11 game against the Toronto Blue Jays. He was admitted to Mass General Hospital for tests and discharged on Wednesday. The fact that he is returning to work for a road game is certainly a good sign.

Remy is a four-time cancer survivor. He was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008, and he has openly said that he believes his health issues have been the result of years of smoking.

Remy has been calling games for the Red Sox on NESN since 1988. He also spent seven seasons as a player with Boston.