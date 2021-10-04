Alex Cora has worrying update on JD Martinez ahead of AL Wild Card game

The Boston Red Sox may be without star slugger J.D. Martinez for Tuesday’s AL Wild Card game after a freak injury he suffered in Sunday’s regular season finale.

Martinez left Sunday’s game against Washington with a sprained left ankle. He appeared to suffer the injury when he accidentally tripped over second base while jogging to the outfield to take his defensive position. The injury left him in doubt for Tuesday, and manager Alex Cora did not necessarily sound optimistic that Martinez would play.

"We're waiting. He is getting treatment. We don't know yet. We have a roster decision to make in the morning." Alex Cora on J.D. Martinez. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) October 4, 2021

Martinez would be a significant loss for the Red Sox if he can’t play. The 34-year-old is coming off a season that saw him hit .286 with 29 home runs, and he led the AL in doubles with 42. Martinez also has two career homers off Yankees starter Gerrit Cole, who is expected to start the game for New York.

If there’s any good news for Boston, it’s that Martinez won’t have to play defense if he plays at all. They could use him as a DH or a pinch-hitter if they have to.