Alex Rodriguez slid into TV host Belinda Russell’s Instagram DMs

Is Alex Rodriguez being flirty or friendly?

Belinda Russell, a Sydney-based TV personality, claimed on “Today Extra” that A-Rod slid into her DMs. She even showed a screenshot on TV of the direct message she received from Rodriguez on Instagram.

“Great feed!!!” Rodriguez told her in response to a video of her dancing in the TV studio.

Russell was asked by a co-host whether Rodriguez was hitting on her.

“He’s surely not [hitting on me]. He just likes my videos… I’m very happily married,” she said.

Rodriguez, 45, is newly single. He and ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez announced last month they had broken up. Lopez already seems to be dealing with a new possible relationship. That has left A-Rod supposedly upset. Now he seems to be spending some of his time enjoying new interests on social media. Whether there was something more to it is up to you to decide.