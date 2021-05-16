Alex Rodriguez ‘not thrilled’ about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez is said to be perturbed about what’s going on between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

A-Rod and J. Lo officially announced in April that they had broken up. The two had been engaged since 2019, but didn’t ultimately get married. Lopez reportedly had trust issues with Rodriguez.

There was an interesting twist in the story when we learned that Lopez was seeing her ex-boyfriend, Affleck, following the A-Rod split.

A source for “People” said that Rodriguez was “surprised” over Lopez talking with Affleck again. A-Rod was described as “not thrilled” with things and having his ego hurt.

How could he not be? He thinks he and Lopez are breaking up, and next thing he knows there are headlines about Lopez and Affleck.

Rodriguez wasn’t without headlines when he was in his relationship with Lopez, but that doesn’t mean this doesn’t hurt.

Rodriguez, 45, is part of an ownership group that agreed to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves for $1.5 billion.