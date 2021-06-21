Alex Rodriguez thought he had chance to reconcile with Jennifer Lopez?

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced in a joint statement back in April that they have called off their engagement. The split came after weeks of rumors that the two were heading in separate directions, but apparently A-Rod still had not given up on the relationship at the time.

Desiree Murphy of ET was told by a source that Rodriguez was initially hopeful that he and Lopez could work things out even after they announced their split. However, A-Rod has since accepted reality.

“When they first split, he wanted to work things out, and still held on to hope that he and J.Lo would get back together,” the source said. “He’s come to terms with the fact that it’s over now.”

A-Rod may not have known at first that Lopez would dive back into a serious relationship with her ex Ben Affleck. J-Lo and Affleck, who dated nearly two decades ago and were engaged in 2002, have not been shy about flaunting their rekindled flame.

Rodriguez was also recently spotted with one of his exes, though it doesn’t appear the two are back together. Whatever the case, the odds of him and J-Lo ever dating again seem very slim.