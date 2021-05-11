Is Ben Affleck the reason Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez broke up?

Former MLB slugger Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced less than a month ago that they have ended their engagement. J-Lo appears to already be dating somebody else, and it’s fair to wonder if that flame was rekindled when her and A-Rod were still together.

Several gossip outlets reported this week that Lopez and Ben Affleck, another one of her exes, are once again romantically involved. They apparently took a week-long vacation together recently and appear to have picked up where they left off nearly two decades ago. According to TMZ, Affleck began regularly sending emails to J-Lo back in February.

Sources told TMZ that the tone of the emails was “more loving and longing for Jen” rather than Affleck simply reaching out to a friend. In one email, Affleck supposedly told J-Lo how beautiful she looked and that he wished he could be with her after he saw some photos of her from when she was shooting the upcoming film “Shotgun Wedding” in the Dominican Republic.

Lopez is said to have reciprocated and told Affleck in one email that he has the ability to “own her heart” with his writing.

A-Rod and J-Lo announced in April that they have mutually decided to part ways. However, it should be noted that there were rumors as far back as March that they were in the process of splitting. It’s possible that they had already decided to end their engagement before J-Lo and Affleck reconnected.

In any event, Rodriguez seemed pretty bummed out with the breakup video he posted around the time he and J-Lo announced the split.

J-Lo and Affleck dated nearly two decades ago and were engaged in 2002. They postponed their wedding in 2003 and ended their relationship months later.

There has been no indication that Rodriguez has a new girlfriend yet, but Jose Canseco made yet another huge prediction about what will happen next for A-Rod.