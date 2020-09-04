Alex Rodriguez denies being furious over Mets sale

Alex Rodriguez and his fiancee Jennifer Lopez were unsuccessful in their attempt to purchase the New York Mets, but A-Rod insists any talk about him being bitter over the process is overblown.

A report from the New York Post this week claimed Rodriguez is furious over the way the Mets handled the sale, believing it was rigged for billionaire Steve Cohen. Buster Olney, who works at ESPN with Rodriguez, says A-Rod told him on Friday that he is disappointed — not furious. Rodriguez also said he respects Mets owners Fred and Jeff Wilpon and the process they went through.

Talked to Alex Rodriquez this morning as part of our production prep for Sunday Night, and asked about Mets' sale. He's not fuming — he's disappointed his group didn't prevail, but is glad he was involved in the bidding for the Mets and respects the Wilpons and the process. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) September 4, 2020

Rodriguez likely would not admit publicly if he were angry with the Wilpons. He may have reason to be, however. Cohen reportedly won the Mets bidding for $2.35 billion. Rodriguez’s group submitted a final bid for $2.3 million, and the Mets’ banker reportedly asked for a sneak preview of the bid a few days before it was due. Cohen’s bid ended up being so close to A-Rod’s that it seems like the sneak preview may have been leaked.

There have been reports saying MLB did not want Rodriguez to be part of a team ownership group. Cohen had an agreement with the Mets back in February that he backed out of, yet he still ended up winning the bid. It is not unreasonable to think A-Rod was railroaded.