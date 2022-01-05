Report: Alex Rodriguez could host ‘Manningcast’-style ESPN broadcast

ESPN has had great success with its “Manningcast” format for “Monday Night Football.” That success is such that the network is apparently considering trying to replicate it with its MLB coverage.

ESPN is considering launching a simulcast of “Sunday Night Baseball” hosted by Alex Rodriguez, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. If the network opted to go in that direction, Rodriguez would be removed from the regular “Sunday Night Baseball” booth.

The network has yet to determine how such a telecast would be structured. Some differences from the “Monday Night Football” simulcast hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning would be likely. As the network has not even committed to the format yet, it remains to be seen what those changes might entail.

A Rodriguez-led broadcast would not be a guaranteed success for ESPN. The Manningcast has worked largely because both Mannings come across as likable and knowledgeable and have an outstanding rapport with each other. They have also secured excellent guests and are willing to laugh at themselves. Whether Rodriguez could emulate the key aspects of that formula remains an open question.

Photo: Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alex Rodriguez on the sidelines before Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports