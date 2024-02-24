Alex Rodriguez gets meme treatment for bad spray tan at Timberwolves game

Alex Rodriguez may have pulled a Cosmo Kramer and fallen asleep inside the tanning bed.

The retired MLB great Rodriguez was sitting courtside on Friday for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ big game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Target Center. Rodriguez is now a part-owner of the Timberwolves along with his business partner Marc Lore.

Fans could not believe the way that Rodriguez looked when he was shown on the national TV broadcast. Rodriguez was sporting an apparent tan that made him look several shades darker than usual.

There is no way this is a real shot of Alex Rodriguez. My TV has to be lying. pic.twitter.com/vncdH7mUKc — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) February 24, 2024

Not surprisingly, the memes quickly ensued about Rodriguez’s new look.

Regular vs Extra Spicy. Alex Rodriguez is wyling. pic.twitter.com/9tQdtXmGMu — KevRey180 (@kevrey180) February 24, 2024

Alex Rodriguez looks like tan SpongeBob 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wHgUQREV7C — Mr. Player of the Year (@Mr_bigballs12) February 24, 2024

Alex Rodriguez does indeed count using Mississippi pic.twitter.com/yRMqwPs3XO — Francisco Ramos (@FranciscoRamos) February 24, 2024

That infamous February sun in Minnesota is catching up to ARod pic.twitter.com/6gwdcozb5O — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 24, 2024

When they showed Arod on the broadcast pic.twitter.com/uTbSg7egZW — Hung Ma (@RealHungMa) February 24, 2024

Perhaps it was just bad lighting at Target Center, but Rodriguez looked almost unrecognizable there. Minnesota would go on to lose to Milwaukee 112-107 too, so Rodriguez can’t even say that his new tan was good luck for the Timberwolves.

The 14-time MLB All-Star Rodriguez, now 48, also drew comparisons on social media to Sammy Sosa. That is another former baseball great who looks completely different these days as well.