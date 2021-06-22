Alex Rodriguez rents property close to Jennifer Lopez’s home

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced two months ago that they have mutually agreed to end their engagement, but it doesn’t seem like the former MLB star is doing everything he can to avoid his ex-fiancee.

Rodriguez has rented a mansion in the Hamptons that is located a mile from one of Lopez’s homes, Emily Smith of Page Six reports. A-Rod plans to stay at the $5 million Bridgehampton home while he searches for property to buy in Manhattan and the Hamptons. The home is only a mile away from J-Lo’s $10 million mansion in Water Mill, where she and Rodriguez spent much of their time last summer with their children.

A-Rod shared a video of him shooting some hoops at his new pad last week:

Lopez, of course, has not been spending much time in New York. She has mostly been spotted in the Los Angeles area hanging out with Ben Affleck. The two dated nearly two decades ago and were engaged in 2002. They have since gotten back together and appear to be in a serious relationship again.

It’s interesting that A-Rod would rent a place so close to where Lopez lives, but plenty of celebrities rent and own property in the Hamptons. We doubt this has anything to do with him supposedly thinking he had a chance to work things out with J-Lo not too long ago.