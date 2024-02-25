Alex Rodriguez responds after being turned into meme

Retired MLB star Alex Rodriguez recently had social media in stitches for sporting a rather scorched tan. The 48-year-old took his online clowning in stride.

Rodriguez was seen courtside Friday during the Minnesota Timberwolves-Milwaukee Bucks clash at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. The 3-time MVP looked like he had just arrived from a guest appearance on a “Jersey Shore” reboot due to his incredibly eye-catching tan. The internet had a field day ridiculing Rodriguez for looking burnt to a crisp.

Rodriguez’s tan received some extra screen time on the ESPN broadcast given that the 14-time All-Star is a minority owner of the Timberwolves. The ESPN crew even had him on for an interview during the second quarter of the contest.

On Saturday, Rodriguez responded to the attention he received for his tan. The longtime shortstop claimed that he had fallen asleep under the sun while on vacation.

“Alright everybody. I know that I’m dark. But I am Dominican and I went on vacation. And I fell asleep in the sun. So, everybody calm down,” Rodriguez wrote on X.

"Alright everybody. I know that I'm dark. But I am Dominican and I went on vacation. And I fell asleep in the sun. So, everybody calm down," Rodriguez wrote on X.

Rodriguez closed his short explanation with a message in Spanish telling everybody to calm down.

Rodriguez on Friday couldn’t even take solace in a Timberwolves win. Rodriguez’s home team was upset 112-107 by the visiting Bucks.