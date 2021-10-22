Alex Rodriguez unlikely to return to ‘Sunday Night Baseball’?

ESPN appears to be closing in on a new “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcast team, and it may not include Alex Rodriguez.

The Action Network’s Darren Rovell reported Friday that Karl Ravech is set to replace Matt Vasgersian on play-by-play, with Vasgersian preferring to focus on his duties with MLB Network and the Los Angeles Angels. Eduardo Perez will join as analyst.

Rovell adds that ESPN is holding a seat open for Rodriguez if he wants it, but is “not likely” to join.

In the end, the decision to leave the broadcasts seems to be Rodriguez’s. It had been previously reported that he had enough support at ESPN to return for next season. He may simply not want to adjust to a new pair of partners at this point.

Rodriguez has plenty on his plate as it is. He’s the incoming co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Plus, he still has his FOX Sports duties, where he’s regularly taunted on air.