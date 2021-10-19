 Skip to main content
Video: Red Sox fans had ruthless taunts for Alex Rodriguez

October 19, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Alex Rodriguez is part of the MLB on FOX crew that is covering the ALCS, and everyone knew he was going to hear plenty of boos from Red Sox fans when the series went to Boston. On Monday night, those fans were even more ruthless than many expected.

Rodriguez was booed and mocked by Red Sox fans before and after the team’s 12-3 pounding of the Houston Astros in Game 3. There were plenty of “Yankees suck!” chants for the former slugger, but the Fenway faithful also taunted A-Rod over his personal life. Several people who gathered behind the FOX postgame set could be heard shouting “J-Lo! J-Lo!”

As you can see, Rodriguez’s colleague David Ortiz was happy to egg the fans on. Big Papi, of course, is a beloved figure in Boston. He’s arguably the biggest Yankee-killer of all time.

Red Sox fans also heckled A-Rod with “Affleck!” chants. At one point, FOX had to cut the audio of their own analysts because of what the crowd was saying.

If you’re not familiar with the background, A-Rod was engaged to music icon Jennifer Lopez before the two mutually agreed to split in April. There were rumors that Rodriguez wanted to work things out, but J-Lo ended up getting back with her ex Ben Affleck. The two have not been shy about showing off their rekindled flame.

Jose Altuve was targeted by Red Sox fans with a profane taunt during Game 3, but I think we can all agree A-Rod got it the worst.

