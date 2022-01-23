Alex Rodriguez shown on TV at Packers game with new girlfriend?

Alex Rodriguez’s bosses at FOX seemed to do the former MVP a big favor on Saturday night.

A-Rod attended the NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field. During the fourth quarter of the game, FOX showed Rodriguez in the crowd having fun with a blonde.

Everyone quickly wondered who the mystery blonde was.

Rodriguez was recently linked to sports reporter Melanie Collins, but it was hard to tell in that weather whether that was Collins.

So, why was that a favor for Rodriguez?

A-Rod previously went through a highly-publicized breakup with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. She has since rebounded with Ben Affleck and scrubbed A-Rod from her social media profiles.

Rodriguez works as an MLB analyst for FOX, so maybe they did him a favor by showing him in front of millions of TV viewers having fun with a new girl at the game. That sure makes him look like he’s doing pretty well despite the breakup.