Alex Verdugo pushing Red Sox to let him pursue ambitious pitching goal

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo has taken big steps forward this season, but he’s eyeing something even more ambitious for 2022.

Verdugo and manager Alex Cora both said Friday that Verdugo wants to become a two-way player. Verdugo pitched in high school and said he intends to give it a shot, but Cora sounded pretty firmly against it.

Alex Cora said Alex Verdugo told him he wants to start pitching again this offseason and become a two-way player. Verdugo told him he can throw 97 mph. Cora laughed but said “no, we’re not going to do that.” — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) October 8, 2021

Update: Verdugo said he’s going to try. Doesn’t think he will be an “Ohtani” but thinks by starting a throwing program this off-season he could be pitching in a relief role by 2023. Said he hasn’t pitched since high school but it’s something he has to try. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) October 8, 2021

This is pretty ambitious, especially from someone like Verdugo. He has yet to really establish himself as a middle-of-the-order hitter for the Red Sox. As long as that remains the case, they’d probably prefer he focus on that instead of pitching. While valuable, he’s not likely to become Shohei Ohtani at any point when you consider Ohtani’s remarkable exploits.

Verdugo hit .289 with 13 home runs this season, and the 25-year-old still has room to grow. His ambition is admirable, but it’s obvious why the Red Sox aren’t really going to be supportive.