3-time All-Star reliever getting another MLB opportunity with Rockies

A former All-Star reliever is taking his talents to Coors Field.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Saturday that the Colorado Rockies are signing veteran left-hander Brad Hand. The 32-year-old Hand is getting a one-year contract worth $2 million from the Rockies, Rosenthal adds.

Hand is a three-time All-Star who also led the AL in saves as a member of the then-Cleveland Indians in 2020. But since being released by Cleveland, Hand has bounced around numerous MLB teams (Washington, Toronto, the New York Mets, and Philadelphia). The Rockies now mark his fifth different club in the span of just over two years.

The former second-round pick Hand was actually a useful bullpen arm last season for the Phillies with a 2.80 ERA over 55 total appearances in relief. Now he joins a Colorado team that has made more headlines off the field than on it in recent months.