Rockies infielder engaged to famous actress girlfriend

February 3, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Cole Tucker smiling

Sep 1, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker (left) greets third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes (right) before playing the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It may be the MLB offseason, but one Colorado Rockies player is still getting a massive W.

TMZ Sports reports this week that Rockies infielder Cole Tucker is officially engaged to his famous girlfriend, actress Vanessa Hudgens. Tucker reportedly proposed to Hudgens some time at the end of 2022.

Here are some of the recent Instagram photos that the two have shared of each other.

Hudgens, 34, is best known for her role in the “High School Musical” series. Tucker, 26, was a first-round draft choice by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014 and spent the first four seasons of his career with them before signing with the Rockies in December.

The two began dating in late 2020. Their romance had a very cool origin story as well, and now they are officially taking things to the next level.

