Andrelton Simmons leaves game after suffering ankle injury

Andrelton Simmons left Monday’s Los Angeles Angels-Oakland A’s game after suffering an ankle injury at first base.

Simmons was batting in the top of the ninth inning with his team down 3-0 and hit a chopper up the middle. The Angels shortstop hurt his left ankle stepping on the base and went to the ground in pain.

Here is the play where Andrelton Simmons got hurt. Eerily similar to how he hurt his ankle last season. pic.twitter.com/n0VZncXT3D — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 27, 2020

Though Simmons was credited with a hit in the at-bat, he had to be helped off the field and into the clubhouse. He was replaced at first base by pinch runner Matt Thaiss.

This type of issue is nothing new for Simmons, unfortunately. The Angels shortstop got hurt last year doing the exact same thing. The year before that, Simmons twisted his right ankle going down the dugout steps.

Simmons was 1-for-4 in the game and batting .187 on the season.