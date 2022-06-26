Andrew McCutchen mimics Steph Curry celebration after home run

Steph Curry’s “night night” celebration is taking the sports world by storm, even crossing over into baseball on Saturday.

Milwaukee Brewers DH Andrew McCutchen broke out the celebration after hitting a two-run home run in Saturday’s win over the Toronto Blue Jays. McCutchen pulled the celebration after crossing home plate.

McCutchen wanted to make sure nobody missed the celebration, because he posted it on his Instagram as well.

This probably won’t be the last time we see another pro athlete embrace the celebration, be it in baseball or somewhere else. Once Curry’s own coach decided to roll with it, there was no stopping it.