Report: Andrew McCutchen receiving trade interest from 1 contender

Andrew McCutchen has had a successful return to Pittsburgh, but that reunion may not last long.

The Texas Rangers have shown interest in trading for McCutchen, but the Pirates are not yet ready to make such a move, according to Jon Morosi of MLB.com. The Rangers are also interested in adding pitching as part of the deal.

Confirming: The Rangers have broached the possibility of acquiring Andrew McCutchen, but the Pirates are not prepared to move yet. The deal would have particular interest to Texas if at least one pitcher is part of the deal, as well.@MLBNetwork @MLBNetworkRadio — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) June 26, 2023

McCutchen started his career in Pittsburgh and returned in the offseason on a one-year deal. When the Pirates got off to a hot start, he appeared to be all-in on trying to guide the team to an unexpected postseason appearance. However, the Pirates have come back to earth during June and are now 5.5 games back in the NL Central entering play Monday.

McCutchen has been productive in 2023, hitting .271 with 9 home runs. Texas is clearly a contender, and he could bolster their offense even more.