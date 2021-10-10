Angel Hernandez missed a call so badly on Darin Ruf in Game 2

Angel Hernandez has a reputation for making bad calls, and the veteran umpire did not do anything to change that during Saturday night’s NLDS game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

Hernandez rang up Giants leadoff hitter Darin Ruf in the bottom of the first inning on a called third strike that was way off the plate. According to Umpire Auditor, the pitch missed the outside corner by 2.99 inches. That made it the worst call on a third strike of the MLB postseason.

Umpire Angel Hernandez rang up Darin Ruf on a pitch that missed outside by 2.99 inches — the largest miss on a blown strikeout this postseason.#Dodgers #Giants pic.twitter.com/8DriZBJXIL — Umpire Auditor (@UmpireAuditor) October 10, 2021

Here’s another graphic that shows just how far outside the 2-2 pitch was:

Ahh, yes, an Angel Hernandez game pic.twitter.com/ViGpn5gyW8 — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) October 10, 2021

The call, unfortunately, was not a surprise. Hernandez often trends on social media for his abysmal ball-strike calls, and we saw many other examples of that during the regular season. It’s always an adventure when he’s behind the plate.

The Dodgers went on to win Game 2 to tie the series. They can thank Hernandez for the early assist.