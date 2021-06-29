Video: Angel Hernandez gave Trevor Bauer a very generous strike three call

There’s nothing for a pitcher like the confidence of having Angel Hernandez as your umpire.

Hernandez was the home plate umpire in Monday night’s Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants game. In the top of the first inning, he aided Trevor Bauer by giving him a generous outside corner. Take a look at the strike three call he made on this breaking ball off the plate against Buster Posey.

Ángel Hernández is gonna Ángel Hernández pic.twitter.com/EWJ310YgAP — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 29, 2021

The pitch was outside by a few inches, but Hernandez apparently didn’t realize that.

Ahh, yes, it's an Angel Hernandez game pic.twitter.com/e1mmjLkF5x — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 29, 2021

Hernandez is notorious for his bad calls. He often trends on social media for his bad calls, such as on Monday night and in this video from April.