Angels take away 11-year-old’s anti-ownership sign

Los Angeles Angels ownership has tolerated a losing team for eight straight years. They just won’t tolerate fans pointing that out and suggesting an ownership change.

An 11-year-old Angels fan named JB brought a sign to Saturday night’s Angels-Oakland A’s game. The sign said “sell the team.”

Oakland A’s fans have held up similar signs all season. But we know this was intended for the Angels because the “A” in “team” had the Halos’ logo.

11yo Orange County resident JB brought his homemade sign to tonight’s game #Angels Vs #A’s game. @Angels security team quickly took the sign from him one he displayed it. @FredRoggin pic.twitter.com/yE0t53a47R — AlexVnews (@alexvnews) October 1, 2023

Security quickly came to take away the sign.

The Angels of course lost the game 7-3, giving the A’s their 50th win of the season.

Angels owner Arte Moreno has owned the team since 2003. He was looking at selling the team last year and had several bidders lined up, but the owner got cold feet and backed out. In the meantime, the Angels are finishing fourth in their division for the sixth time in eight years.