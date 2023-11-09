Notable ex-Angels All-Star to join Ron Washington’s coaching staff

While he did not land the Los Angeles Angels’ manager job, Torii Hunter is getting the next best thing.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported this week that the retired former Angels All-Star Hunter is expected to be the team’s new first base coach under Ron Washington. The Angels just made the decision on Wednesday to hire Washington as their next manager.

Nightengale notes that Washington plans to have some other big names on his coaching staff as well. They include San Francisco Giants Wall of Famer (and another one-time Angel) Chili Davis as the hitting coach, ex-Colorado Rockies All-Star Eric Young Sr. as third base coach, former NL Manager of the Year Clint Hurdle as bench coach, and ex-Toronto Blue Jays infielder Ryan Goins as infield coach.

The 48-year-old Hunter, a five-time MLB All-Star and a nine-time Gold Glover, played for the Angels from 2008-12. He was even mentioned at one point as a candidate for the club’s manager position (with Hunter said to be a particular favorite of team owner Arte Moreno). But Hunter doesn’t have any prior coaching experience, so hiring Washington to lead the team and allowing Hunter to cut his teeth on Washington’s staff is an outcome that will satisfy all parties involved.