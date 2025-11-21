Angels hire former 50 HR slugger as their new hitting coach

The Los Angeles Angels are bringing in a former 50 home run slugger as their new hitting coach.

Former Baltimore Orioles All-Star Brady Anderson will join Kurt Suzuki’s staff with the Angels. Suzuki enthusiastically confirmed the hire to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Angels manager Kurt Suzuki texted on new hitting coach Brady Anderson: “Hey man! Yes! I’m really excited about Brady. He’s gonna be great. Once we get the whole staff rounded out I’ll definitely talk more about it. I appreciate it!” (Me: these two are made for each other!) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 21, 2025

Anderson is an unexpected hire, as he has never held a coaching position in baseball before. He did serve in the Orioles’ front office after his retirement, but this will be his first on-field role.

Anderson spent 15 years in the majors and hit .256 with 338 career home runs. His best season came in 1996, when he slugged 50 homers for Baltimore. He never hit more than 24 home runs in any other season, which has led to unproven allegations that he used performance-enhancing drugs that season.

The Angels appear poised to be a fascinating story next season, one way or the other. Suzuki, their new manager, is already a lame duck, but perhaps bringing in a relatively big name from the past like Anderson will boost his standing.