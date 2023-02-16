Angels land ex-All-Star pitcher

The Los Angeles Angels continue to spend wisely and in the right areas.

The Angels announced Thursday that they have agreed to sign veteran left-hander Matt Moore. He will be getting a one-year contract, the team adds.

OFFICIAL: the Angels have agreed to a one-year contract with LHP Matt Moore. Welcome to the Halos, Matt! pic.twitter.com/eOvFiFbxDx — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) February 16, 2023

Moore, 33, is an 11-season MLB veteran who has been with five other teams. He was a starter for most of his career (making an All-Star team in 2013) but reinvented himself after a knee injury cost him most of the 2019 season. Moore was a full-time reliever for the Texas Rangers last year and was lights-out with a 1.95 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 74.0 innings pitched.

This is the latest savvy signing by the Angels and GM Perry Minasian this offseason. They already added two talented arms in starter Tyler Anderson (a 2022 All-Star) and reliever Carlos Estevez. Now Moore joins the mix on top of all the quality hitters that the Angels recently acquired as well.