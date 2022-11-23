Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team

The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason.

The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.

Renfroe (not to be confused with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders) is an underrated power bat who hit 29 home runs with 72 RBIs in 125 games for Milwaukee last season. The year before that with the Boston Red Sox, Renfroe hit 31 home runs with 96 RBIs in 144 games.

With experience at both corner outfield positions, the 30-year-old Renfroe will likely fill the void that the Angels currently have in left field (with Mike Trout stationed in center and Taylor Ward in right). It is another nifty move for the Halos, who also recently swung a trade for infielder Gio Urshela and even upgraded their pitching staff at the expense of a rival team.