Angels get out of jam with sweet triple play

August 18, 2023
by Larry Brown
Logan O'Hoppe reaches for a tag at the plate

The Los Angeles Angels got out of a big jam in the top of the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night thanks to a sweet triple play.

The game was tied 6-6 and the Rays had runners on the corners with Harold Ramirez at the plate. Ramirez hit a hard grounder to exactly where shortstop Luis Rengifo was playing in an infield-in situation. Rengifo flipped to Brandon Drury, who got the out at second and threw to first for a typical 6-4-2 double play. But as the double play was unfolding, Yandy Diaz broke for home. Rookie first baseman Nolan Schanuel threw home and the Angels tagged Diaz out for a triple play.

The Rays challenged the call but had no luck as the triple play stood.

The triple play was the seventh in Angels history and their first since 1997.

In addition to the rare triple play, Shohei Ohtani also hit a grand slam in the second inning. This was the first time in team history the Angels had a triple play and grand slam in the same game.

