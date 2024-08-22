 Skip to main content
Angels make surprising front office decision

August 22, 2024
by Grey Papke
The Angels logo at Angel Stadium

Apr 15, 2020; Anaheim, California, USA; General overall view of the Los Angeles Angels logo at Angel Stadium of Anaheim amid the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Los Angeles Angels are making a somewhat surprising decision regarding the status of their front office.

The Angels are giving general manager Perry Minasian a new contract, as first reported by Jeff Fletcher of the SoCal News Group. Minasian had been in the final year of the contract he signed upon taking over the team in 2021.

The Angels have had very little success under Minasian, though it is fair to question how much of that is his fault. For the first three years of his tenure, he tried to build a winner around Shohei Ohtani, culminating in an ill-advised buying spree at the 2023 trade deadline that was partly pushed by owner Arte Moreno. The team is now in a full rebuild, with a weak farm system and little talent at the MLB level.

If nothing else, keeping Minasian suggests the Angels want some stability in their front office. Whether that ends up mattering for them remains to be seen.

Los Angeles AngelsPerry Minasian
