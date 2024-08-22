Angels make surprising front office decision

The Los Angeles Angels are making a somewhat surprising decision regarding the status of their front office.

The Angels are giving general manager Perry Minasian a new contract, as first reported by Jeff Fletcher of the SoCal News Group. Minasian had been in the final year of the contract he signed upon taking over the team in 2021.

Sources; the Angels have reached an agreement on an extension for GM Perry Minasian. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) August 22, 2024

The Angels have had very little success under Minasian, though it is fair to question how much of that is his fault. For the first three years of his tenure, he tried to build a winner around Shohei Ohtani, culminating in an ill-advised buying spree at the 2023 trade deadline that was partly pushed by owner Arte Moreno. The team is now in a full rebuild, with a weak farm system and little talent at the MLB level.

If nothing else, keeping Minasian suggests the Angels want some stability in their front office. Whether that ends up mattering for them remains to be seen.