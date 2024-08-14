Angels scoreboard had the funniest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. graphic

The Los Angeles Angels had a hilarious way of trying to distance themselves from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during their series against him this week.

On Tuesday, the Angels met Guerrero and the Toronto Blue Jays for the second game of a three-game series. While Guerrero was up to bat in the third inning, the home scoreboard at Angel Stadium put the funniest caption next to Guerrero’s picture. It read, “Cousin of former Major Leaguer Gabriel Guerrero (Reds) and nephew of Wilton Guerrero (Dodgers & Expos).”

You can see the priceless photo here.

While those facts about Guerrero are true, the Angels intentionally omitted one much more direct connection. Guerrero is the son of Vladimir Guerrero Sr, the Hall of Fame hitter who memorably played on the Angels from 2004-09. The elder Guerrero was a four-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and even an AL MVP while he was on the Angels. But with the younger Guerrero being the enemy this week, it makes sense that the Angels would want to downplay the family connection.

Perhaps driven by the scoreboard shade, Guerrero Jr. connected for his 24th home run of the year on Tuesday as the Blue Jays went on to beat the Angels 6-1. Perhaps the strategy for the Angels should be to try to acquire another Guerrero of their own (as there are still plenty of options to choose from).