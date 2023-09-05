Angels had creative plan after Shohei Ohtani missed team photo day

The Los Angeles Angels got creative with their team photo after Shohei Ohtani was unavailable to participate.

According to Angels reporter Sam Blum of The Athletic, the Angels used a body double to stand in for Ohtani in their annual team photo, which was taken on Tuesday.

Today was Angels photo day. But Shohei Ohtani wasn’t available for it. So they used a body double, and will presumably photoshop him in. He was taken through a back exit by Angels PR. pic.twitter.com/5yFuDjLw4o — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) September 5, 2023

Ohtani was scratched from the lineup on Monday due to an oblique injury. He has not been placed on the injury list yet, but he will undergo some additional testing.

Ohtani has been shut down as a pitcher due to a tear in his UCL, which was discovered last month. He has continued to serve as a designated hitter, though he was scratched after hurting himself in batting practice.

Looks like this is when Ohtani injured his oblique tonight pic.twitter.com/ioENewhcGW — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 5, 2023

Ohtani leads the league this season in home runs (44), triples (8), walks (91), on-base percentage (.412) and OPS (1.066). The Angels entered Tuesday 64-74.