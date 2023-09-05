 Skip to main content
Angels had creative plan after Shohei Ohtani missed team photo day

September 5, 2023
by Larry Brown
Shohei Ohtani smiling

Jun 15, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) walks to the dugout before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels got creative with their team photo after Shohei Ohtani was unavailable to participate.

According to Angels reporter Sam Blum of The Athletic, the Angels used a body double to stand in for Ohtani in their annual team photo, which was taken on Tuesday.

Ohtani was scratched from the lineup on Monday due to an oblique injury. He has not been placed on the injury list yet, but he will undergo some additional testing.

Ohtani has been shut down as a pitcher due to a tear in his UCL, which was discovered last month. He has continued to serve as a designated hitter, though he was scratched after hurting himself in batting practice.

Ohtani leads the league this season in home runs (44), triples (8), walks (91), on-base percentage (.412) and OPS (1.066). The Angels entered Tuesday 64-74.

