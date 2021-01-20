Angels sign Jose Quintana to 1-year deal
Jose Quintana is heading to Anaheim.
Quintana and the Los Angeles Angels agreed to a 1-year deal worth $8 million.
Quintana, 31, only pitched 10.0 innings last season after dealing with a hand injury and a lat injury.
In 2019, Quintana went 13-9 with a 4.68 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 32 appearances for the Chicago Cubs. Quintana has pitched for both the Cubs and White Sox during his career.
Quintana joins a rotation that includes Andrew Heaney, Dylan Bundy, Griffin Canning and Shohei Ohtani.