Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star?

The Los Angeles Angels may be continuing their shopping spree.

MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that the Angels are showing a lot of interest in veteran catcher Gary Sanchez. The 30-year-old Sanchez remains an unsigned free agent after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins.

Sanchez began his career with the New York Yankees in 2015 and was a two-time All-Star as well as a Silver Slugger Award winner over his seven seasons in the Bronx. But Sanchez eventually fell out of favor due to his low average, high strikeout numbers, and shaky defensive play. Sanchez’s various lapses made him a target of criticism among Yankees fans as well.

While Sanchez hit just .205 for the Twins last season, he was their everyday catcher, produced 16 home runs and 61 RBIs, was a net positive defensively (according to defensive runs saved) for the first time in years.

The Angels conceivably have enough at the catcher position to enter 2023 with confidence. Max Stassi is a rock-solid defender, and exciting 22-year-old catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies at last year’s trade deadline (with Matt Thaiss also lurking as depth).

But Sanchez is more proven and has a more potent bat than any of those guys. He would also fit in with the Angels’ offseason strategy of stockpiling depth (a departure from their previous approach of swinging for the fences with one or two huge-money signings). Among the players that the Angels have already acquired this winter are righty power hitters Brandon Drury and Hunter Renfroe, All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson, fireballing reliever Carlos Estevez, and outfield glove Brett Phillips. Additionally, they added another former Yankee who was teammates with Sanchez.