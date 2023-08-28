Angels share update on Chase Silseth after he was hit in head by ball

Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin shared on update on Sunday regarding pitcher Chase Silseth.

Silseth was hit in the back of the head by a throw from teammate Trey Cabbage during the fourth inning of Saturday’s game against the New York Mets (video here).

Silseth exited the game and was sent to the hospital to undergo tests.

Several hours later, Silseth was back with the team for Sunday’s series finale with the Mets.

Silseth was released from the hospital Saturday night and just reported having a headache.

Nevin still said the team wanted to be cautious with Silseth.

“I think we avoided something serious but with head injuries you always want to be cautious,” Nevin said, via Jeff Fletcher.

The team will continue to monitor Silseth, who for now appears to have avoided a serious injury.

Silseth was part of the Angels’ bullpen in late April and May. He went down to the minors and returned in July as a starter. He is 4-1 with a 4.10 ERA and 1.28 WHIP this season.