Angry White Sox fans call for Tony La Russa to be fired

Chicago White Sox fans were fed up on Saturday with manager Tony La Russa.

The White Sox entered the season as the betting favorites to win the AL Central. But they entered play on Saturday 27-29 on the season.

There was already a sense of underachievement surrounding the team. But when the White Sox allowed four runs to the Texas Rangers in the top of the 9th to blow a 7-7 tie, the team’s fans let their anger known. They began chanting “fire Tony!” regarding La Russa.

"Fire Tony" chants erupt as fans funnel out of the ballpark in the 10th. pic.twitter.com/ggQYBoCzC6 — Joey Doughnuts (@JoeyDoughnuts_) June 11, 2022

The White Sox ended up losing 11-9 in 10 innings.

There is some context to the chants beyond the team’s disappointing start to the season.

La Russa received widespread negative attention for issuing an intentional walk to Trea Turner on a 1-2 count to bring up Max Muncy during Thursday’s loss to the Dodgers. Muncy then hit a 3-run home run.

La Russa downplayed things after the game and acted like he didn’t understand the questions surrounding his move.

La Russa is in his second season as the team’s manager. Some of the negativity he has received is due to the perception of the 77-year-old being “old school.” But another part of it is due to absolutely baffling moves such as his walk of Turner.