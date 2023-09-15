 Skip to main content
Anthony Rendon makes big revelation about his injury

September 15, 2023
by Larry Brown
Anthony Rendon holding his bat

Jun 11, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Rendon made a big revelation on Friday about the injury that has kept him out the last two and a half months.

Rendon spoke with reporters on Friday and told them that he actually has a fractured tibia. He said he didn’t know why the Angels hadn’t made that announcement.

Interestingly, Rendon said that the tibia fracture was discovered a month ago when he went for a second opinion.

Rendon last played on July 4. He initially went on the injured list due to a bone bruise that stemmed from when he fouled a ball off his shin. He suffered a setback when there was internal bleeding around the bone bruise, which pushed back his return.

Rendon eventually was moved to the 60-day injured list, and there seemed to be no imminent date for his return.

Finally, Rendon was cleared last week to begin baseball activities.

Considering that Rendon discovered the information from getting a second medical opinion, it’s possible the Angels have a disagreement of opinion with Rendon.

Rendon, 33, is batting .236 with 2 home runs this season. He is owed $38 million in base salary for each of the next three years.

