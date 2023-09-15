Anthony Rendon makes big revelation about his injury

Anthony Rendon made a big revelation on Friday about the injury that has kept him out the last two and a half months.

Rendon spoke with reporters on Friday and told them that he actually has a fractured tibia. He said he didn’t know why the Angels hadn’t made that announcement.

Anthony Rendon just said he has had a fractured tibia this whole time. He just found out it was fractured a few weeks ago. He said he doesn’t know why the Angels didn’t announce that. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) September 15, 2023

Interestingly, Rendon said that the tibia fracture was discovered a month ago when he went for a second opinion.

Anthony Rendon spoke to the media and said he was diagnosed with a fractured tibia a month ago after getting a second opinion and that’s why he’s been out so long. But he’s started baseball activities. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) September 15, 2023

Rendon last played on July 4. He initially went on the injured list due to a bone bruise that stemmed from when he fouled a ball off his shin. He suffered a setback when there was internal bleeding around the bone bruise, which pushed back his return.

Rendon eventually was moved to the 60-day injured list, and there seemed to be no imminent date for his return.

Finally, Rendon was cleared last week to begin baseball activities.

Anthony Rendon has begun some baseball activity. He’s been hitting off a tee. He’s also been running on a treadmill. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) September 7, 2023

Considering that Rendon discovered the information from getting a second medical opinion, it’s possible the Angels have a disagreement of opinion with Rendon.

Rendon, 33, is batting .236 with 2 home runs this season. He is owed $38 million in base salary for each of the next three years.