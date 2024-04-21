Anthony Rendon is so frustrated over his latest injury

Anthony Rendon has a reputation for being rather aloof over his baseball career, but he definitely was not feeling that way about his latest injury.

Rendon left Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury and was placed on the injury list a day later with a left hamstring strain. The third baseman did not hide his frustration about the injury, especially since his performance had been improving lately.

“Frustration. Anger. Mad. Any of those adjectives you want to use,” Rendon said of his injury, via Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. “I’m starting to barrel the ball more, and when I didn’t I was just starting to find holes. Like earlier in the season, I was barreling it and they were catching it. I think that’s the most frustrating part, I was getting into a groove and of course this happens.”

Rendon is actually correct about his recent numbers. After a truly awful start to the season, he had been hitting .357 over his last 14 games.

Angels fans might not feel much sympathy for Rendon, who has at times given off the impression that he doesn’t care all that much about his baseball career. It’s pretty obvious that he hated doing poorly to start the year, however, and his latest injury is a big source of annoyance.