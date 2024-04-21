Angels reveal nature of Anthony Rendon’s latest injury

It didn’t take long for Anthony Rendon’s annual tradition to get underway.

The Los Angeles Angels third baseman had to leave Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds after (surprise, surprise) suffering yet another injury. Rendon got hurt trying to leg out an infield single in the first inning. While he succeeded in getting to the base safely, Rendon came up away from the sequence hobbled.

The former All-Star Rendon had to exit the game with the help of training staff and was replaced at third by Zach Neto.

Here is the video of Rendon’s injury.

Anthony Rendon injured himself while running out an infield single. He came off the field with head trainer Mike Frostad. Zach Neto is replacing him. pic.twitter.com/0KV1POdWsR — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) April 20, 2024

The Angels later announced that Rendon had suffered a hamstring injury on the play. They would go on to lose the game to Cincinnati 7-5, marking their third straight defeat.

After a brutal 0-for-20 streak to begin the season (which was even getting him booed by the home fans), Rendon had come along well over the last couple weeks. In his previous ten games, Rendon was batting a scorching .381 with an .866 OPS and had even stolen three bases for good measure.

But now just 21 games into the new season, it is the same old story once again for the 33-year-old Rendon. He missed 100 or more games due to injury in each of the last three seasons and may be on his way to continuing that streak again this season, especially given the tricky nature of hamstring injuries. Regardless though, Rendon might still provide some entertainment value by telling more reporters to beat it.