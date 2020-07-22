Anthony Rendon will not play on Opening Day for Angels

Los Angeles Angels fans eager to see Anthony Rendon debut for the team will have to wait a little while longer.

Angels manager Joe Maddon told reporters on Wednesday that the All-Star infielder will not be in the lineup for Friday’s Opening Day and could miss “a couple” of games with his sore oblique, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Rendon was the Angels’ big signing of the offseason, agreeing to a seven-year, $245 million deal with the team. The oblique issue has been bugging him for a few days now, and it is apparently enough of a problem to keep Rendon sidelined for the start of meaningful regular season action.

The Angels begin the 2020 campaign with a four-game series against the Athletics in Oakland. It may be more likely though that Rendon’s debut for the team will come during their opening homestand against the Seattle Mariners starting on July 28.