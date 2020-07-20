Angels unsure if big signing Anthony Rendon will be available to start season

The Los Angeles Angels may not have their big free agent signing available to start the season.

Anthony Rendon, whom the team signed to a $245 million deal over the offseason, is dealing with an oblique injury that kept him out of Friday’s intrasquad game. Rendon was not in the lineup for the team’s exhibition game against the Padres on Monday night.

Angels manager Joe Maddon says that he is unsure whether Rendon will be available for the team’s first regular season game on Friday.

Anthony Rendon’s oblique is still sore today, so Joe Maddon is not certain he’ll be ready for Opening Day. #Angels — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) July 20, 2020

The Angels begin the season with four games in Oakland. If Rendon is unavailable, David Fletcher would probably play third base and Tommy La Stella would play second.

Rendon has batted over .300 with an OPS over .900 for three straight seasons. He’s coming off a career year where he batted .319 with 34 home runs, 126 RBIs, 117 runs scored, a .412 on-base percentage, .598 slugging percentage, and 1.010 OPS, all of which are career-best numbers.