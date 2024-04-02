Anthony Rendon being roasted over his bad start to MLB season

Anthony Rendon is being roasted over his bad start to the MLB season.

The high-paid Los Angeles Angels third baseman has been available and playing to start the season, which is a surprise. Though he is not injured, he might as well be based on how he has fared.

Rendon entered play on Tuesday hitless in his first 15 at-bats to start the season, though he did add a walk and run scored on Monday.

Rendon’s poor play has led to plenty of rough jokes at his expense.

A baby could’ve been conceived and born in the time since Anthony Rendon’s last hit: July 3, 2023 — almost exactly 9 months. — nugget chef (@jayhaykid) April 1, 2024

Adolis García has hit 29 HR since the last time Anthony Rendon got a hit. — nugget chef (@jayhaykid) April 2, 2024

Not only has Rendon struggled at the plate, but he also made the first error of the MLB season.

Rendon has committed the first error of opening day…pic.twitter.com/AuwhmTrhIp https://t.co/TKrTD6gSnz — Baseball Legends (@Leg_baseball) March 28, 2024

Rendon has had some bad injury luck since signing with the Angels prior to the 2020 season. He has also committed numerous missteps. He’s been accused of being unprofessional, and he’s also made some comments that have reflected poorly upon him.

It’s no surprise that the seemingly unmotivated third baseman is struggling.