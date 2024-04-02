 Skip to main content
Anthony Rendon being roasted over his bad start to MLB season

April 2, 2024
by Larry Brown
Anthony Rendon holding his bat

Jun 11, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Rendon is being roasted over his bad start to the MLB season.

The high-paid Los Angeles Angels third baseman has been available and playing to start the season, which is a surprise. Though he is not injured, he might as well be based on how he has fared.

Rendon entered play on Tuesday hitless in his first 15 at-bats to start the season, though he did add a walk and run scored on Monday.

Rendon’s poor play has led to plenty of rough jokes at his expense.

Not only has Rendon struggled at the plate, but he also made the first error of the MLB season.

Rendon has had some bad injury luck since signing with the Angels prior to the 2020 season. He has also committed numerous missteps. He’s been accused of being unprofessional, and he’s also made some comments that have reflected poorly upon him.

It’s no surprise that the seemingly unmotivated third baseman is struggling.

Anthony Rendon
