Cubs GM reveals where Anthony Rizzo contract talks stand

March 31, 2021
by Grey Papke

The Chicago Cubs are striking a much more optimistic tone on an Anthony Rizzo extension than the player himself.

Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer made clear the Cubs want to keep Rizzo long-term, and added that he is “very confident” the team will get something done with the star first baseman.

The timing of Hoyer’s assertion comes after Rizzo said he wasn’t planning to have any further contract discussions before Opening Day. Given that the Cubs open the season Thursday, it seems virtually impossible that something will get done ahead of Rizzo’s deadline.

Rizzo hit .222 last season with 11 home runs in 58 games.

