Cubs GM reveals where Anthony Rizzo contract talks stand

The Chicago Cubs are striking a much more optimistic tone on an Anthony Rizzo extension than the player himself.

Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer made clear the Cubs want to keep Rizzo long-term, and added that he is “very confident” the team will get something done with the star first baseman.

Hoyer is still "very confident" the Cubs and Rizzo will reach a contract extension agreement. He says the timing doesn't matter to him, the door remains open even with Rizzo's deadline. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 31, 2021

Jed Hoyer: “I’ve told Anthony and Anthony over and over I really want him here for a long time. I’ve also articulated the Cubs position to him very clearly. I think he knows where we stand. The most important thing is he knows we want him back.” — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 31, 2021

The timing of Hoyer’s assertion comes after Rizzo said he wasn’t planning to have any further contract discussions before Opening Day. Given that the Cubs open the season Thursday, it seems virtually impossible that something will get done ahead of Rizzo’s deadline.

Rizzo hit .222 last season with 11 home runs in 58 games.