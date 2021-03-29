Anthony Rizzo halts contract extension talks with Cubs

The Chicago Cubs’ efforts to reach a contract extension with Anthony Rizzo before Opening Day appear to have fallen short.

Rizzo said Monday he has asked his agents to halt talks with the team. The first baseman is implementing a hard Opening Day deadline on contract talks, and he feels there simply is not enough time before the start of the season to sort out a workable agreement.

Anthony Rizzo: “With opening day deadline, we feel really strong about it. We’ve had enough time to talk and figure it out. I’ve told my agents not to talk to me about it anymore.” Did leave open the lines of communication IF Cubs call with something new, in player's favor — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 29, 2021

Rizzo made clear that things have not changed with regard to his desire to remain with the organization.

Anthony Rizzo: "I've just been open with how I would love to stay here and my desire to stay here and continue to play for the Chicago Cubs. It's been an amazing ride. I don't think it's over yet, but it's just part of the business." — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 29, 2021

Rizzo is entering the final season of his current contract and is set to make $16.5 million in 2021. The Cubs had been talking with the 31-year-old, but there seemed to be a clear gap between the two sides that wasn’t likely to be closed by Opening Day.

The veteran first baseman is a career .271 hitter and a four-time Gold Glove winner. He’s been with the Cubs since 2012 and has become a core member of the organization, as well as a fan favorite.