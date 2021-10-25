Anthony Rizzo ‘eager’ to re-sign with Yankees

Anthony Rizzo spent 49 games with the New York Yankees this season, and apparently he would like to return to them.

The Newark Star-Ledger’s Bob Klapisch reported on Monday that a family member says Rizzo is “quite eager” to stay with the Yankees.

According to a family member, Anthony Rizzo is quite eager to return to #Yankees in 2022. That’s an important first step, assuming NYY want him back. Have to assume they do. — Bob Klapisch (@BobKlap) October 25, 2021

That is a good sign for the team, but that does not mean Rizzo will be back with the Yankees next season.

The Cubs traded Rizzo in part because they were unable to come to an agreement with him on a contract extension. There was said to be a gap between the parties.

If Rizzo is not happy with the contract terms the Yankees offer him, should they even extend him an offer, then he could depart and explore free agency.

Rizzo is 32 and batted .248 with a .783 OPS this season. The Cubs likely saw an age-related decline from Rizzo approaching. The Yankees may see it too, which could impact a contract offer for him.