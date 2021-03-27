Cubs, Anthony Rizzo reportedly have gap in contract extension talks

The Chicago Cubs reportedly are making an effort to keep Anthony Rizzo long term.

Rizzo is entering the final season under his contract and set to make $16.5 million this season. According to Jon Heyman, the Cubs have made Rizzo a long-term extension. However, there reportedly is a gap between the sides.

Cubs are trying to extend star 1B Anthony Rizzo and have made him an offer. Last word heard is that there’s still a gap. But there’s nearly a week to go before season starts. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 27, 2021

Rizzo’s $16.5 million salary for this season can be considered a bargain. The Cubs got Rizzo to sign a 7-year, $41 million extension in 2013. They also had a pair of $16.5 million options that they exercised, which is why Rizzo has been with the team so long for such reasonable amounts.

The Cubs shed payroll this offseason, but as the economic situation for MLB teams improves, they may be more willing to spend.

As of a few weeks ago, Rizzo said he was “optimistic” about contract talks. He also set an Opening Day deadline to get things done.

This morning, Anthony Rizzo said he was “optimistic” about where things stood in extension talks with Cubs. Said he’d like to set Opening Day as a deadline of sorts. And an emphasis on winning now from the Cubs remains a priority for Rizzo. pic.twitter.com/jZn7Puap7l — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 12, 2021

The 31-year-old only batted .222 last season but is a career .271 hitter. He hit 27 home runs and had a .925 OPS in 2019.