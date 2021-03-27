 Skip to main content
Cubs, Anthony Rizzo reportedly have gap in contract extension talks

March 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

The Chicago Cubs reportedly are making an effort to keep Anthony Rizzo long term.

Rizzo is entering the final season under his contract and set to make $16.5 million this season. According to Jon Heyman, the Cubs have made Rizzo a long-term extension. However, there reportedly is a gap between the sides.

Rizzo’s $16.5 million salary for this season can be considered a bargain. The Cubs got Rizzo to sign a 7-year, $41 million extension in 2013. They also had a pair of $16.5 million options that they exercised, which is why Rizzo has been with the team so long for such reasonable amounts.

The Cubs shed payroll this offseason, but as the economic situation for MLB teams improves, they may be more willing to spend.

As of a few weeks ago, Rizzo said he was “optimistic” about contract talks. He also set an Opening Day deadline to get things done.

The 31-year-old only batted .222 last season but is a career .271 hitter. He hit 27 home runs and had a .925 OPS in 2019.

